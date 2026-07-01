A Perfect Circle's ﻿'Thirteenth Step'﻿ to be reissued as part of Definitive Sound Series

A Perfect Circle's 2003 sophomore album, Thirteenth Step, is being reissued as part of Interscope-Capitol Records' Definitive Sound Series.

The Definitive Sound Series, or DSS, uses a "state-of-the-art" process called One Step. According to a press release, it "reveals the album’s expansive soundscapes, layered instrumentation, and dynamic range with exceptional clarity, depth, and presence."

"Special care has been taken to faithfully preserve the original sound with exceptional clarity and depth, capturing the recording's nuances at every step to create the definitive sound recording," the press release reads. "The One-Step process is highly regarded among audiophiles and collectors for its unparalleled sound fidelity and represents the pinnacle of vinyl manufacturing and the listening experience."

The DSS edition of Thirteenth Step will be released on Aug. 28. It marks the second APC album to receive the DSS treatment, along with their 2000 debut, Mer de Noms.

The most recent A Perfect Circle album is 2018's Eat the Elephant. They put out a new single called "Starless" in May.

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