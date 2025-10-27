A Perfect Circle announces first European tour since 2018

Maynard James Keenan and Billy Howerdel of A Perfect Circle perform live on stage during a concert at the Zitadelle Spandau on June 17, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. (Frank Hoensch/Redferns)

A Perfect Circle is hopping across the pond for the first time in nearly a decade.

The Maynard James Keenan-led out fit has announced a headlining tour of Europe, which they hadn't done since 2018. The 2026 outing launches in June with two shows in London, and runs into the beginning of July.

"To our European friends. We miss you," says guitarist Billy Howerdel. "It's been far too long… like seven years too long. We found a solution."

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit APerfectCircle.com.

APC toured the U.S. in 2024 and 2025 on the Sessanta tour with Puscifer and Primus, which celebrated Keenan's 60th birthday.

The most recent APC album is 2018's Eat the Elephant.

