Pendulum announces new album featuring AWOLNATION, Bullet for My Valentine

Mushroom Music
By Josh Johnson

The Australian electronic rock band Pendulum has announced a new album, featuring guest spots from AWOLNATION and Bullet for My Valentine.

The record is called Inertia and is due out Aug. 22. AWOLNATION guests on a song called "Guiding Lights," while Bullet for My Valentine is featured on track called "Halo."

Inertia marks the first new album from Pendulum in 15 years, following 2010's Immersion.

Pendulum performed at Miami's Ultra Music Festival in March. They'll play a run of U.K. shows starting Saturday.

