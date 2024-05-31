Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder honors those "we lost ... too early" with cover of NIN's "Hurt" at Seattle show

EDDIE VEDDER ABC (ABC/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Eddie Vedder performed a solo acoustic cover of the Nine Inch Nails song "Hurt" during Pearl Jam's concert in Seattle on Thursday.

As seen in fan-shot footage posted to YouTube, Vedder introduced the performance by mentioning that the guest list for PJ's hometown shows is always the biggest of any city. He added, "To be honest, I wish it were longer."

"There are certain names that I so deeply wish were on the guest list tonight," Vedder continued, perhaps referring to late Seattle icons like Kurt Cobain, Chris Cornell, Mark Lanegan and Layne Staley. "But we lost 'em too early and in ways that we could've never imagined."

He concluded, "Dammit if I can't stop thinking about 'em, but that's a good thing, too."

During his rendition, Vedder sang the altered "I wear this crown of thorns" lyric from the famed Johnny Cash version of "Hurt." In the original, Trent Reznor sings the lyric, "I wear this crown of s***."

Pearl Jam is currently on tour supporting their new album, Dark Matter. Earlier in the run, Vedder paid tribute to late basketball legend Bill Walton.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!