Pearl Jam selling Pride Stickman shirt to support LGBTQ+ organizations

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for PJ

By Jill Lances

Pearl Jam is showing their support for the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month.

The Seattle rockers are selling a new, limited edition Pride shirt, featuring their classic stickman figure with the band name printed in rainbow colors and the word “Pride” in red at the bottom.

The T-shirts sell for $34.95, with proceeds going toward “organizations that need our support more than ever amid a wave of repressive anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.”

The T-shirts are on sale now on the band's website, with shipping set to begin in late June.

Pearl Jam is set to kick off a short tour starting August 31 in St. Paul, Minnesota, wrapping with a two-night stand in Austin, Texas, September 18 and 19. A complete list of dates can be found at pearljam.com.

