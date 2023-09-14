Pearl Jam resumes tour with Josh Klinghoffer on drums in place of Matt Cameron

After postponing a concert in Indianapolis due to unspecified illness, Pearl Jam resumed their tour on Wednesday, September 13, in Fort Worth, Texas, albeit with a slightly different lineup.

The show featured ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist and current PJ touring member Josh Klinghoffer on drums in place of Matt Cameron, who, according to Fort Worth Star-Telegram's recap, is recovering from a bout of COVID-19.

Additionally, the Star-Telegram reports that Eddie Vedder was battling the flu, though he still powered through the 27-song set, which included a cover of Van Halen's "Eruption."

Cameron previously missed a few Pearl Jam shows in 2022, during which Klinghoffer filled in on drums alongside Jeff Ament collaborator Richard Stuverud, original drummer Dave Krusen and even a local high school student.

Pearl Jam's tour will continue with a second show in Fort Worth on Friday, September 15. The Indianapolis date, which was originally scheduled for September 10, has yet to be rescheduled.

