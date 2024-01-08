Pearl Jam, Queens of the Stone Age playing 2024 BottleRock Napa Valley festival

EDDIE VEDDER ABC (ABC/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Pearl Jam and Queens of the Stone Age are playing the 2024 BottleRock Napa Valley festival, taking place May 24-26 in Napa, California.

The bill also includes The Offspring, St. Vincent, My Morning Jacket, Oliver Tree, Cold War Kids, All Time Low, Cannons, BoyWithUke, The Beaches, Dominic Fike, Miike Snow, Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett and the cover band Chevy Metal, which used to feature the late Taylor Hawkins.

Tickets go on sale starting Tuesday, January 9, at 10 a.m. PT.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit BottleRockNapaValley.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!