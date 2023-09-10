Pearl Jam postpones Indiana show due to illness

Pearl Jam was forced to postpone their concert scheduled for Sunday, September 10 in Noblesville, Indiana, just outside Indianapolis, due to illness.

"The band is deeply sorry and thinking of those who travel to shows, as well as the great crowd in Indy," read a statement on their website, which did not identify who in the band was sick.

“It’s obviously serious, and we wish there was another way around it,” the added. "Again we apologize, and thanks so much for your understanding. It’s not easy...“

Pearl Jam says the show will be rescheduled “for a future date,” and those who can’t make it will be refunded.

The Seattle rockers’ next shows are scheduled for September 13 and 15 in Ft. Worth, Texas, and as of now, they are scheduled to go on as planned. The tour wraps September 18 and 19 in Austin, Texas.

