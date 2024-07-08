Pearl Jam earns ﻿'Billboard﻿' career first with latest ﻿'Dark Matter'﻿ single

Even after over 30 years, Pearl Jam keeps racking up career firsts.

The band's song "Wreckage," the current single off their new album, Dark Matter, has hit #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Having already conquered the ranking with the Dark Matter title track, which was also the record's lead single, Pearl Jam has now notched consecutive #1 hits on Mainstream Rock Airplay for the first time.

"Wreckage" gives Pearl Jam a total of five #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay singles. The song "Dark Matter" previously gave PJ the record for the longest gap between #1 hits on the chart, having taken over 26 years since last leading in 1998 with "Given to Fly."

The album Dark Matter, the follow-up to 2020's Gigaton, dropped in April. The band will launch a second leg of their U.S. tour in support of the album in August.

