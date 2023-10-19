Pearl Jam announces 30th anniversary vinyl & cassette ﻿Vs.﻿ reissue

Legacy Recordings

By Josh Johnson

Pearl Jam has announced a vinyl and cassette reissue of their 1993 album, Vs., in honor of its 30th anniversary.

The release will be available in a variety of variants on November 17, including as a "Dreamsicle" colored — translucent orange with white swirls — two-LP package and clear cassette exclusive to members of Pearl Jam's Ten Club.

You can preorder your vinyl and cassette configuration of choice now.

Meanwhile, a new Atmos Spatial Audio Mix of Vs. will be released Friday, October 20, on Apple Music along with new visualizers for each of the album's songs.

Vs., Pearl Jam's sophomore album, was first released October 19, 1993 — 30 years ago Thursday. The RIAA seven-times Platinum record spawned the singles "Daughter," "Go," "Animal" and "Dissident" as well as the fan favorite cut "Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

