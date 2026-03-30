Pearl Jam announces Japan screening of '﻿Let's Play Two'﻿ concert film

Pearl Jam's Let's Play Two concert film is returning to the big screen in Japan.

The 2017 movie will screen in movie theaters in Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka for one-night-only on April 4 ahead of Eddie Vedder's first solo tour of Japan.

Let's Play Two captures Pearl Jam's 2016 concerts at Chicago's Wrigley Field, set against the backdrop of Vedder's beloved Chicago Cubs winning the World Series.

Vedder's Japan tour launches April 14. Pearl Jam is also celebrating the tour with exclusive CD releases in Japan and Japanese music videos.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.