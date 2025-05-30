Pavement releases ﻿'Pavements'﻿ soundtrack, featuring previously unreleased cover

Pavement has released the soundtrack to their Pavements film.

The 41-track compilation includes live recordings and clips from the movie, which is part documentary and concert film, part fake biopic and part musical. There's also a previously unreleased cover of a song called "Witchitai-To," originally recorded by saxophonist and composer Jim Pepper.

Guitarist Scott Kannberg previously teased that the Pavements soundtrack would include a new Pavement recording, presumably referring to the "Witchitai-To" cover.

The Pavements soundtrack is now available via digital outlets. A physical edition will be released at a later date.

Pavements is showing in select cities and will open nationwide on June 6. It's also set to debut on the streaming platform Mubi.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.