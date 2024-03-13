Pavement limited-edition box set available physically in July, on digital now

Pavement is putting out a limited-edition box set featuring all the band's 7-inch singles released between 1989-1999.

All the singles in the 18-record collection, called Cautionary Tales: Jukebox Classiques, come with their original artwork. There's also a 24-page booklet and a full history of the band's discography. The collection's available exclusively through mail order. You can preorder it from now through April 22; you'll get it on or around July 12.

However, if you're not into physical media and you're impatient, the whole thing is now available on streaming services. It includes songs from all their albums, from 1992's iconic Slanted and Enchanted to their final release, 1999's Terror Twilight.

Songs include "Cut Your Hair," "Range Life," "Gold Soundz," "Rattled by the Rush," "Trigger Cut," "Stereo" and "Spit on a Stranger," plus those on the Summer Babe EP.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.