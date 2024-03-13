Pavement limited-edition box set available physically in July, on digital now

K. Westenberg

By Andrea Dresdale

Pavement is putting out a limited-edition box set featuring all the band's 7-inch singles released between 1989-1999.

All the singles in the 18-record collection, called Cautionary Tales: Jukebox Classiques, come with their original artwork. There's also a 24-page booklet and a full history of the band's discography. The collection's available exclusively through mail order. You can preorder it from now through April 22; you'll get it on or around July 12.

However, if you're not into physical media and you're impatient, the whole thing is now available on streaming services. It includes songs from all their albums, from 1992's iconic Slanted and Enchanted to their final release, 1999's Terror Twilight.

Songs include "Cut Your Hair," "Range Life," "Gold Soundz," "Rattled by the Rush," "Trigger Cut," "Stereo" and "Spit on a Stranger," plus those on the Summer Babe EP.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!