Pavement headlining 2024 Bumbershoot

Pavement is taking their Gold record up to Bumbershoot.

The "Harness Your Hopes" outfit is headlining the 2024 edition of the Seattle festival, taking place August 31 and September 1.

The bill also includes K.Flay, Kim Gordon, Lauren Mayberry, I DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME, Courtney Barnett, Kurt Vile and the Violators and James Blake.

Tickets are on sale now. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Bumbershoot.com.

As previously reported, Pavement's song "Harness Your Hopes" has been certified Gold, marking the band's first-ever RIAA distinction. "Harness Your Hopes" was originally released in 1999 as a B-side but has gone viral on TikTok in recent years.

