Pavement has announced a concert in New York City before taking what a press release calls a "break of indeterminate length."

The show takes place at NYC's Sony Hall on Oct. 1. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

Following the show, the part documentary, part musical and part fictional biopic Pavements will make its North American premiere on Oct. 2 during the New York Film Festival.

Pavements will screen in theaters in spring 2025.

