Parmore’s Hayley Williams kicks out unruly fans at Madison Square Garden show

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Jill Lances

Paramore's Hayley Williams won't stand for her audience disrespecting others, and she proved that at New York's Madison Square Garden Tuesday night when she kicked out a couple of audience members who were causing a disruption in the pit.

The band was in the middle of performing “Figure 8” when Hayley stopped to address something that was going on in the crowd. Fan-shot footage posted to Twitter and TikTok appears to show some audience members trying to push through the crowd, while others blocked them. The commotion caught the attention of Williams, who had some strong words for the offenders.

“Holy s***. F*** you. Get out,” she said. She then directed her comments directly to the offenders, noting, “Yes, I will embarrass both of you. Both of you need to find somewhere else to take care of that s*** because that’s not happening here tonight. This is our house.”

She added, “Let me know when you’re good out there. ... Madison Square Garden, get the f*** out of here.”

The band then restarted the song for fans, one of 22 songs they played Tuesday night.

Paramore returns for a second night at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, May 31. A complete list of tour dates can be found at paramore.net.

