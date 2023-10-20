Paramore's Zac Farro goes dancing in the street with new halfnoise video R

Paramore drummer Zac Farro has premiered the video for "Love Fire," the latest single from his side project, halfnoise.

The clip finds Farro channeling David Bowie and Mick Jagger as he goes dancing in the city streets. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

"Love Fire" will appear on the upcoming halfnoise album City Talk, due out November 17. The record also includes the songs "Baby," which Paramore performed live on their 2023 tour, and "Cool Cat."

Paramore, meanwhile, put out a new compilation called Re: This Is Why earlier in October. The collection includes remixes and reworked versions of songs off Paramore's new album, This Is Why, and features contributions from Wet Leg, Foals, The Linda Lindas and more.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.