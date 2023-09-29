Paramore's Zac Farro announces new halfnoise album, ﻿'City Talk'

Paramore drummer Zac Farro has announced a new album with his halfnoise project.

The record is titled City Talk and will be released on November 17.

"I wanted it to feel like a night out," Farro says of City Talk.

City Talk includes the previously released songs "Baby," which Paramore played live during their 2023 tour, and "Cool Cat." A third cut, titled "Love Fire," is out now via digital outlets.

Paramore, meanwhile, recently shared a teaser video hinting at something to do with their new album, This Is Why. The clip provided three dates: September 28, October 2 and October 6; the first date marked the one-year anniversary of the "This Is Why" single.

