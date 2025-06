Paramore drummer Zac Farro has announced his debut solo album, Operator.

The record is due out July 18 via Farro's own label, Congrats Records. You can listen to the lead single "My My" via digital outlets.

Congrats Records also puts out Farro's records with his HalfNoise project and recently released the debut album from Hayley Williams' grandfather Rusty Williams.

Paramore's most recent album is 2023's This Is Why.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.