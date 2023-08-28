Paramore's Zac Farro releases new song "Cool Cat" with halfnoise project

Congrats Records,

By Josh Johnson

Paramore drummer Zac Farro has released a new song with his halfnoise side project called "Cool Cat."

"With 'Cool Cat' I am describing someone who effortlessly goes about life," Farro shares. "A person completely themselves and everyone around them admires them for that. Marching to the beat of their own drum."

You can listen to "Cool Cat" now via digital outlets.

"Cool Cat" follows halfnoise's April single, "Baby," which Paramore often performed on their tour this year supporting their new album, This Is Why. Farro's also been working on a new halfnoise album, the follow-up to 2021's Motif.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!