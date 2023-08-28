Paramore's Zac Farro releases new song "Cool Cat" with halfnoise project

Paramore drummer Zac Farro has released a new song with his halfnoise side project called "Cool Cat."

"With 'Cool Cat' I am describing someone who effortlessly goes about life," Farro shares. "A person completely themselves and everyone around them admires them for that. Marching to the beat of their own drum."

You can listen to "Cool Cat" now via digital outlets.

"Cool Cat" follows halfnoise's April single, "Baby," which Paramore often performed on their tour this year supporting their new album, This Is Why. Farro's also been working on a new halfnoise album, the follow-up to 2021's Motif.

