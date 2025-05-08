Paramore's Hayley Williams releases new collaboration with Moses Sumney

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams has released a new song in collaboration with musician and actor Moses Sumney.

The track is called "I Like It I Like It" and is out now via digital outlets. It's accompanied by a lyric video featuring both Williams and Sumney sporting hair done by the "Misery Business" rocker's Good Dye Young company.

"Hayley Williams and Paramore underscored a large part of my anxious youth," Sumney says. "So when I was writing this song about having an angsty crush on someone, I knew there would be no better person to sing it with than the queen of yearning. I'm glad we get to get soulful together."

In addition to recording with Sumney, Williams recently linked up with Turnstile on the hardcore outfit's song "SEEIN' STARS." The track will appear on the upcoming Turnstile album, NEVER ENOUGH, due out June 6.

Paramore's most recent album is 2023's This Is Why.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.