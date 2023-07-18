Paramore's cover of Foo Fighters' "My Hero" now officially out on streaming services

Paramore's cover of "My Hero" is finally out on streaming services.

Hayley Williams and company's rendition of the Foo Fighters classic had long been exclusive to the 2006 compilation Sound of Superman, a companion soundtrack to the movie Superman Returns. Now, 17 years later, it's officially available via digital outlets.

The streaming release of the "My Hero" cover includes an acoustic version as well as an "electronic mix."

Meanwhile, Williams performed "My Hero" alongside the Foos during their headlining set at Bonnaroo in June.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.