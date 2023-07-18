Paramore's cover of Foo Fighters' "My Hero" now officially out on streaming services

Atlantic

By Josh Johnson

Paramore's cover of "My Hero" is finally out on streaming services.

Hayley Williams and company's rendition of the Foo Fighters classic had long been exclusive to the 2006 compilation Sound of Superman, a companion soundtrack to the movie Superman Returns. Now, 17 years later, it's officially available via digital outlets.

The streaming release of the "My Hero" cover includes an acoustic version as well as an "electronic mix."

Meanwhile, Williams performed "My Hero" alongside the Foos during their headlining set at Bonnaroo in June.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!