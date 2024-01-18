Paramore teases "next era" while canceling festival appearances

The Paramore plot thickens.

As previously reported, the "Misery Business" outfit wiped all of their social media pages in December, leaving only the gray default image as their profile picture. Then in early January, the band canceled their set at an upcoming radio festival.

Now, Paramore has pulled out of a trio of upcoming festivals — Mexico's Vive Latino, Colombia's Estéreo Picnic and Lollapalooza Brazil — and will be replaced by Kings of Leon. In an Instagram Story, Paramore cites "unforeseen circumstances" — the same reason they gave for scrapping the radio festival gig.

While that may not seem like good news for the Parafamily, Paramore ends the Story with, "They will see you in the next era."

As for what that "next era" entails, that's still unknown, but an Uproxx interview with Paramore that was published ahead of the social media wipe reported that the group had finished out their last record contract.

"The only thing that matters is we will still get to be each other's community," frontwoman Hayley Williams said in the piece. Drummer Zac Farro added, "I just hope we can keep building the Paramore empire and then rule the world."

Meanwhile, we do know that Paramore is set to cover Talking Heads' "Burning Down the House" for an upcoming Stop Making Sense tribute album. They're also scheduled to open for the U.K. and European leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.