Paramore rocks "Misery Business" with Steph Curry in San Francisco

Steph Curry is usually in the business of winning NBA championships, but on Monday, August 7, he was in the business of misery.

The Golden State Warriors star made a surprise appearance during Paramore's show at the team's San Francisco home arena, the Chase Center. He joined Hayley Williams and company to sing the bridge of "Misery Business," which is often sung by a fan brought onstage from the crowd.

"When you come to a Chase Center concert, you never know who might show up on stage," the venue shared in an Instagram post.

Curry joins the likes of rapper Lil Uzi Vert and Congressman Maxwell Frost, who've also sang along with Paramore during "Misery Business" on their current tour.

Said tour, which supports the latest Paramore album, This Is Why, wraps up August 13 in Salt Lake City.

