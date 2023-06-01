Paramore rocks "Misery Business" with Lil Uzi Vert at MSG

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Paramore headlined New York's Madison Square Garden for the second time Wednesday, and the show featured a surprise appearance by Lil Uzi Vert.

The rapper joined Hayley Williams and company onstage to sing the bridge to the band's hit "Misery Business" aka the "I watched his wildest dreams come true" part. Fan-shot footage of the collaboration was posted to YouTube by the channel JAKE ELLENBOGEN.

As longtime Paramore fans will tell you, Williams often invites a fan from the crowd to sing the "Misery Business" bridge. While they may be a lot more famous than the average Paramore concertgoer, Lil Uzi Vert is definitely a certified member of the ParaFamily. In fact, Uzi reached out to Williams to collaborate.

As Williams told Apple Music, "I literally wrote [them] back on Instagram and I was, like, 'Buddy, I love you so much, but I don't want to be that famous.'"

Paramore's tour continues Friday in Washington, DC. They've been supporting their new album, This Is Why, which dropped in February.

(A previous version of this story published on Thursday, June 1, erroneously identified Lil Uzi Vert as “he/him” instead of the correct “they/them.” The text above has been updated to correct the error.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

