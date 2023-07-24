Paramore postpones four tour dates due to "illness within the touring party"

Paramore has postponed four dates on their U.S. tour due to "illness with the touring party."

Hayley Williams and company first announced the news for their stop in San Francisco, initially scheduled for Saturday, July 22, before pushing back their shows in Seattle, Portland and Salt Lake City, scheduled for July 24, 25 and 27, respectively. All of the dates have been rescheduled for August.

"To San Francisco, we are sorry for the last minute announcement," Paramore writes in a statement. "We tried everything in our ability to put on a show [on Saturday]. We know that some of you waited in line for hours, traveled far distances, and moved around plans to be there. We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused."

"To everyone affected by these postponements, please know that we do not take postponing a show lightly," the statement continues. "The last thing we want to do is postpone a show that we've all been looking forward to for months. We love you, we are sorry, and we hope to see you soon."

Paramore has been touring in support of their album This Is Why, which dropped in February. The outing is scheduled to resume Saturday, July 29, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

