Paramore opening for Taylor Swift's 2024 UK & Europe tour

After opening the first two dates on the Eras Tour, Paramore is reuniting with Taylor Swift overseas in 2024.

Hayley Williams and company will be opening for the pop superstar's upcoming U.K. and European Eras leg, kicking off in May.

"Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer???" Swift says. "I'm screaming???"

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TaylorSwift.com.

In the meantime, you'll get to hear Williams and Swift sing together on the upcoming Speak Now (Taylor's Version) album, due out Friday, July 7. The rerecorded version of Swift's 2010 effort also includes a guest appearance by Fall Out Boy.

