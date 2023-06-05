Paramore jams "Misery Business" with Rep. Maxwell Frost, meets David Byrne

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Paramore had an eventful weekend.

During their concert in Washington, D.C., Friday, Hayley Williams and company invited Rep. Maxwell Frost to the stage to join in for the bridge for "Misery Business," which is traditionally sung by a member of the audience.

The 26-year-old Florida Democrat is the first Gen Z member of Congress. Upon his election victory last November, he celebrated by attending a The 1975 concert.

Frost posted video of his onstage Paramore moment on his Twitter alongside the caption, "Very grateful for this moment. I've been practicing in the shower for YEARS." Another clip showed Frost yelling "F*** Ron DeSantis" — referring to the Republican Florida governor — and "F*** fascism." Responding to a post of the video by a conservative Twitter account, Frost replied, "lol they're so mad."

Along with their collaboration with Frost, Paramore met up with David Byrne backstage during a recent show.

"Truly an honor to meet one of our greatest musical inspirations," Paramore wrote of the Talking Heads frontman. "He liked our show and we'll never shut up about it."

In between all that, Paramore fans started a Twitter trend #ParamoreSavedMeToo, to which the group responded, "To everyone sharing their stories and memories under #ParamoreSavedMeToo - thank you, thank you, thank you. We see you and we love you."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!