Paramore jams "Misery Business" with Rep. Maxwell Frost, meets David Byrne

Paramore had an eventful weekend.

During their concert in Washington, D.C., Friday, Hayley Williams and company invited Rep. Maxwell Frost to the stage to join in for the bridge for "Misery Business," which is traditionally sung by a member of the audience.

The 26-year-old Florida Democrat is the first Gen Z member of Congress. Upon his election victory last November, he celebrated by attending a The 1975 concert.

Frost posted video of his onstage Paramore moment on his Twitter alongside the caption, "Very grateful for this moment. I've been practicing in the shower for YEARS." Another clip showed Frost yelling "F*** Ron DeSantis" — referring to the Republican Florida governor — and "F*** fascism." Responding to a post of the video by a conservative Twitter account, Frost replied, "lol they're so mad."

Along with their collaboration with Frost, Paramore met up with David Byrne backstage during a recent show.

"Truly an honor to meet one of our greatest musical inspirations," Paramore wrote of the Talking Heads frontman. "He liked our show and we'll never shut up about it."

In between all that, Paramore fans started a Twitter trend #ParamoreSavedMeToo, to which the group responded, "To everyone sharing their stories and memories under #ParamoreSavedMeToo - thank you, thank you, thank you. We see you and we love you."

