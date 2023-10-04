Paramore details ﻿'Re: This Is Why﻿' album featuring Wet Leg, Foals & more

Paramore has shared the track list for Re: This Is Why, described as "almost a remix album" of the band's latest record, This Is Why.

Re: This Is Why will include reworked versions of each of the original effort's 10 songs, which featured Wet Leg, Foals, The Linda Lindas, The xx's Romy and boygenius' Julien Baker, among others. You'll also find a demo of an unreleased song called "Sanity."

"We've long wanted to recognize the connection we have with some of the artists who've influenced us as a band and/or who have cited our band as an influence," Paramore previously said of the project.

Re: This Is Why will be released Friday, October 6.

The original This Is Why, Paramore's first album in six years, was released in February.

Here's the Re: This Is Why track list:

"This Is Why" (Re: Foals)

"The News" (Re: The Linda Lindas)

"Running Out of Time" (Re: Panda Bear)

"Running Out of Time" (Re: Zane Lowe)

"C'est Comme Ça" (Re: Wet Leg)

"Big Man, Little Dignity" (Re: DOMi & JD Beck)

"You First" (Re: Remi Wolf)

"Figure 8" (Re: Bartees Strange)

"Liar" (Re: Romy)

"Crave" (Re: Claud)

"Thick Skull" (Re: Julien Baker)

"Sanity" (Demo)

