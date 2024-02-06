Paramore comments further on Grammy wins + confirms end of record deal

After sharing a photo of their at-home Grammy celebration, Paramore has further commented on their double win.

The "Misery Business" outfit's This Is Why was named Best Rock Album, while its title track earned Best Alternative Music Performance.

"Turns out, our win for Best Rock Album was a historic feat as we are the first female-fronted band to ever take home a trophy for this category," Paramore writes in an Instagram post. "Ridiculous yet true!"

They add, "It's an honor for Paramore to be a small but constant reminder for people to keep pushing these rock and alternative spaces to be more inclusive."

Additionally, Paramore confirms that they've finished their record deal with longtime label Atlantic Records, which fans have been speculating was the reason the band wiped their social media in December.

"To finish anything well is something to be proud of," Paramore writes. "Thank you to anyone who supported the ethos of Paramore as much as the music."

Meanwhile, Paramore recently released a cover of Talking Heads' "Burning Down the House" for an upcoming Stop Making Sense tribute album.

