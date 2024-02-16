Paramore blasts Tennessee GOP for "blatant racism" in blocking honorary resolution for Allison Russell

Paramore has released a statement criticizing Tennessee House Republicans for blocking a resolution set to honor Americana musician Allison Russell for her recent Grammy win.

The resolution was put forth by Democrat Rep. Justin Jones, along with a resolution in honor of Paramore, who won the Best Rock Album and Best Alternative Music Performance Grammys. While the Paramore resolution went through, House Republican Caucus Chair Jeremy Faison objected to Russell's.

In a statement to The Tennessean, Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams writes, "For those that don't know, Allison Russell is an incredibly talented musician and songwriter. Her music spans genres with strong ties to the Folk/Americana scenes. You might have seen her on the Grammy stage performing with the great Joni Mitchell."

"Oh, she is also Black. She's a brilliant Black woman," Williams continues. "The blatant racism of our state leadership is embarrassing and cruel. Myself, as well as Paramore, will continue to encourage young people to show up to vote with equality in mind."

Williams also thanked Jones for his "steadfast commitment to your community" and Russell for "using your voice and artistry to band people together, not tear them apart."

"On behalf of Paramore, Happy Black History Month," she concludes.

In responding to the resolution's objection, Russell wrote, "That the TN GOP blocked it, I take as a compliment. Their bigotry, sadly, is on relentless display."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.