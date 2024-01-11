Paramore, Billie Eilish, Noah Kahan among 2024 People's Choice Awards

Paramore, Billie Eilish and Noah Kahan are among the nominees for the 2024 People's Choice Awards.

Hayley Williams and company are up for the Group/Duo of the Year prize, while the "bad guy" and "Dial Drunk" artists will compete in the Pop Artist of the Year and New Artist of the Year categories, respectively.

Other nominees include Coldplay for Concert Tour of the Year and crossover country rocker Jelly Roll for New Artist and Male Country Artist of the Year.

The 2024 People's Choice Awards will air February 18 on NBC, E! and Peacock. You can vote for your favorites now through January 19.

For the full list of nominees, visit VotePCA.com.

