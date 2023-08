Paramore has announced an intimate show at New York City's Webster Hall club as part of the 2023 The New Yorker Festival.

The event, which takes place October 6, will feature a performance by Hayley Williams and company as well as a talk with The New Yorker staff writer Amanda Petrusich.

For more info, visit Festival.NewYorker.com.

Paramore is currently touring the U.S. while supporting the band's new album This Is Why, which dropped in February.

