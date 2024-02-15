Paramore adds Jack Antonoff contribution to '﻿Re: This Is Why﻿' compilation

Paramore's Re: This Is Why now includes one more guest contributor.

The "Misery Business" outfit has added a reworked version of the song "Sanity" to the compilation, done by Jack Antonoff. You can listen to "Sanity (Re: Jack Antonoff)" now via digital outlets.

Re: This Is Why was released in October and is described as "almost a remix" of Paramore's 2023 album, This Is Why. It includes contributions from Wet Leg, Foals, The Linda Lindas, boygenius' Julien Baker and The xx's Romy.

"Some of the songs have been remixed sort of classically, while others were reworked or rewritten," Paramore said of Re: This Is Why. "It's incredible to hear all our worlds colliding."

In other Paramore happenings, the band is set to be the ambassador for Record Store Day 2024. The group made the announcement while confirming that they're "freshly independent" after completing their deal with their longtime label, Atlantic Records.

