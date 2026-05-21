Papa Roach premieres video for ﻿'Devil May Cry'﻿ song 'See U in Hell'

Papa Roach has premiered the video for "See U in Hell," the song they recorded for the second season of the Netflix animated series Devil May Cry.

The clip begins with Jacoby Shaddix and company performing in a building with Devil May Cry scenes projected onto the side. We then venture into a green portal to find rapper Hanumankind, who's featured on the track, in an apocalyptic wasteland.

You can watch the "See U in Hell" video on YouTube.

The song "See U in Hell" premiered earlier in May and follows Papa Roach's January single, "Wake Up Calling."

Devil May Cry is based on the video game series of the same name. The first season featured the Evanescence song "Afterlife."

Both seasons of Devil May Cry are streaming now on Netflix.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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