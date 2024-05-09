Palaye Royale grieves late mother with "Just My Type" video

Sumerian Records

By Josh Johnson

Palaye Royale is mourning the passing of their late mother with the video for their new single, "Just My Type."

The clip begins with a message from the brother trio reading, "Originally, we had planned to shoot a music video. However, we received devastating news about our mom's passing, which left us unable to focus on being in front of a camera."

They continue, "Despite the challenging circumstances, we made a last minute decision to switch gears and, with the help of our team, friends, and fans created something really special."

The result finds musicians including Mod Sun, who also directed the video, Royal & the Serpent and Huddy portraying the Palaye Royale members rocking out. You can watch it on YouTube.

"Just My Type" follows Palaye Royale's January EP, Songs for Sadness. Their most recent album is 2022's Fever Dream.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

