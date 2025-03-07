Palaye Royale features on new DeathbyRomy song, 'PRAY TO ME'

ONErpm
By Josh Johnson

Palaye Royale is featured on a new song from artist DeathbyRomy called "PRAY TO ME."

"'PRAY TO ME' is a gritty, sexy anthem for misfit lovers," DeathbyRomy says. "I've been friends with [Palaye Royale guitarist] Sebastian [Danzig] for years, and when I learned that [vocalist] Remington [Leith] thought I was sick and had been making some heavier music all of a sudden, I knew his incredible voice would make for the most evil duet on 'PRAY TO ME.'"

You can listen to "PRAY TO ME" now and watch its accompanying video, which features Leith, on YouTube. It will also appear on DeathbyRomy's upcoming album, HOLLYWOOD FOREVER, due out April 25.

Palaye Royale's most recent album is 2025's Death of Glory.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!