Palaye Royale shares new song "Dead to Me" off upcoming ﻿'Sextape' ﻿EP

Sumerian Records

By Josh Johnson

Palaye Royale has shared a new song called "Dead to Me."

The track is one of five fresh tunes included on an upcoming EP called Sextape, which is due out December 8. You can listen to "Dead to Me" now via digital outlets.

Sextape follows Palaye Royale's 2022 album, Fever Dream. They also just put out a cover of The Smashing Pumpkins' "Bullet with Butterfly Wings."

Here's the Sextape track list:

"Stripped"
"Desire"
"Dead to Me"
"Season of the Witch"
"Closer"

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!