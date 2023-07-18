Ozzy Osbourne, Thom Yorke, Robert Smith & more interviewed for 'The Singers Talk' book

Permuted Press

By Josh Johnson

Artists including Ozzy Osbourne, Radiohead's Thom Yorke and The Cure's Robert Smith are interviewed in a new book called The Singers Talk.

Written by Jason Thomas Gordon, who fronts his own band called Kingsize, The Singers Talk comes with the subheading The Greatest Singers of Our Time Discuss the One Thing They're Never Asked About: Their Voices and promises a "groundbreaking collection of conversations with the greatest vocalists of the modern era."

Others featured include AC/DC's Brian Johnson, Karen O of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell, R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe, Spoon's Britt Daniel, AFI's Davey Havok, ex-Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar, Alabama Shakes' Brittany Howard, Joan Jett, Rush's Geddy Lee, Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes, Pink Floyd's Roger Waters, Heart's Ann Wilson and Alkaline Trio frontman and former Blink-182 singer Matt Skiba.

Additionally, Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello speaks on his late Audioslave bandmate, Chris Cornell, while Nevermind producer Butch Vig gives his insight on late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain.

The Singers Talk will be released September 5.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!