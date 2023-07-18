Ozzy Osbourne, Thom Yorke, Robert Smith & more interviewed for 'The Singers Talk' book

Artists including Ozzy Osbourne, Radiohead's Thom Yorke and The Cure's Robert Smith are interviewed in a new book called The Singers Talk.

Written by Jason Thomas Gordon, who fronts his own band called Kingsize, The Singers Talk comes with the subheading The Greatest Singers of Our Time Discuss the One Thing They're Never Asked About: Their Voices and promises a "groundbreaking collection of conversations with the greatest vocalists of the modern era."

Others featured include AC/DC's Brian Johnson, Karen O of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell, R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe, Spoon's Britt Daniel, AFI's Davey Havok, ex-Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar, Alabama Shakes' Brittany Howard, Joan Jett, Rush's Geddy Lee, Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes, Pink Floyd's Roger Waters, Heart's Ann Wilson and Alkaline Trio frontman and former Blink-182 singer Matt Skiba.

Additionally, Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello speaks on his late Audioslave bandmate, Chris Cornell, while Nevermind producer Butch Vig gives his insight on late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain.

The Singers Talk will be released September 5.

