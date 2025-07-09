Ozzy & Black Sabbath, Oasis streams & downloads jump following farewell concert, launch of reunion tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame; Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images

A pair of big events in the rock world over the weekend has led to a large jump in streams and downloads for several artists.

Saturday's Back to the Beginning concert, which was headlined by farewell performances from Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne, sparked an increase of 104% in streams and 741% in digital song sales for the "Iron Man" band, Billboard reports.

Additionally, streams of Ozzy's solo catalog leapt by 95%, while song downloads vaulted by 1,100%.

Meanwhile, Oasis' much-anticipated reunion tour began Friday in Cardiff, Wales, marking the first time the long-feuding Gallagher brothers have shared the live stage since 2009. That resulted in a 94% increase in Oasis streams and a 766% increase in song downloads.

Oasis' tour comes to the U.S. in August.

