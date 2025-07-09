Ozzy & Black Sabbath, Oasis streams & downloads jump following farewell concert, launch of reunion tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame; Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images
By Josh Johnson

A pair of big events in the rock world over the weekend has led to a large jump in streams and downloads for several artists.

Saturday's Back to the Beginning concert, which was headlined by farewell performances from Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne, sparked an increase of 104% in streams and 741% in digital song sales for the "Iron Man" band, Billboard reports.

Additionally, streams of Ozzy's solo catalog leapt by 95%, while song downloads vaulted by 1,100%.

Meanwhile, Oasis' much-anticipated reunion tour began Friday in Cardiff, Wales, marking the first time the long-feuding Gallagher brothers have shared the live stage since 2009. That resulted in a 94% increase in Oasis streams and a 766% increase in song downloads.

Oasis' tour comes to the U.S. in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!