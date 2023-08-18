Original Pavement drummer Gary Young dead at 70

Photo of PAVEMENT and Stephen MALKMUS and Gary YOUNG and Scott KANNBERG and Mark IBOLD Gary Young with Pavement in 1992; David Corio/Redferns (David Corio/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

Original Pavement drummer Gary Young has died at age 70.

The news was confirmed in a Facebook post by the "Cut Your Hair" outfit, who writes that Young "put Pavement on the map."

"Without Gary, many people would not have noticed us," the post reads. "In all of the best ways, he was a freak show. He was magnetic. He was magical. He was dangerous. We could think of him as an uncle, an older brother that none of us had."

Young played on Pavement's early singles and EPs as well as on their 1992 debut album, Slanted and Enchanted, before parting ways with the band in 1993. He briefly reunited with the group onstage for several songs during shows in 2010.

"Love you Gary," Pavement writes. "We're sure you're doing handstands off of roofs, biting high hat cymbals, fake drowning at the bottom of your pool and dodging rocks glasses and police-fired bullets aimed at your head."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!