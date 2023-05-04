Original Evanescence guitarist Ben Moody releasing new remixes of '﻿Fallen'﻿ songs

Original Evanescence guitarist Ben Moody is releasing new remixes of songs off the band's debut album, Fallen, in honor of its 20th anniversary and recent Diamond certification by the RIAA.

"20 years ago Evanescence released the album Fallen and my life was changed beyond anything I could imagine," Moody writes in an Instagram post. "To celebrate this milestone, as well as being CERTIFIED DIAMOND, and as a thank you to everyone who has supported Evanescence both during my time and after, I decided to have a little fun reimagining a bunch of songs from the album."

Moody plans to release a remix "every week or two." The first, a new version of the Fallen opener "Going Under," is streaming now via Moody's YouTube channel.

Moody co-founded Evanescence alongside frontwoman Amy Lee. He left the band only months after Fallen was released in 2003.

