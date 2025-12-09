Origin of fandom: Muse launches ﻿'With You'﻿ docuseries

Muse is launching a new documentary project called With You.
The six-part series shines a spotlight on Muse's fans and their relationship with the band.
"While working on new music, we found a hard drive from the Will of the People tour filled with your incredible stories," Muse shares in a Facebook post. "We thought it'd be cool to share some of them across a few episodes on YouTube."
"Thanks for all your support," the "Supermassive Black Hole" rockers add. "This really feels like a family, and it's inspiring us in the studio right now."
You can watch the With You trailer streaming now.
Muse put out a new single called "Unravelling" in June. Their most recent album is 2022's Will of the People.
