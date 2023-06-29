Orchestras are for lovers: Hawthorne Heights join inaugural Emo Orchestra tour

Hawthorne Heights Perform At Revolution Larry Marano/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

Hawthorne Heights will be tugging on heartstrings and violin strings on the first ever Emo Orchestra tour.

The outing will find the "Ohio Is for Lovers" outfit playing along with a full symphony for an experience that "brings together the emo hits of your youth with a touch of adult elegance."

"Our goal with Emo Orchestra was to create an inclusive experience that appeals to a wide audience of music fans," says founder Ben Mench-Thurlow. "It's an opportunity for early fans of the emo genre to share the music that we all loved with the next generation, and it was curated to be family friendly."

In addition to their own songs, Hawthorne Heights will be covering songs by artists including Fall Out Boy, Taking Back Sunday and Dashboard Confessional alongside the orchestra.

The Emo Orchestra tour runs from September 27 in Cincinnati to November 11 in Oakland. For more info, visit Emo-Orchestra.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

