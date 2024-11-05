From one Rocky to another: Sylvester Stallone sends letter to Travis Barker's son

Travis Barker's son Rocky celebrated his first birthday with a letter from the person who made his name famous.

As seen on the blink-182 drummer's Instagram Story, the letter was written by Sylvester Stallone, who plays boxer Rocky Balboa in the Rocky movies.

"My name is 'Rocky' too," Stallone writes. "Your name is very special and is identified with wonderful things. Life has many challenges you will face — you will need to show dedication and determination!"

"You must never give up on you dreams, never!" Sly continues. "Now most importantly, you must always value family, friendship and loyalty over fame and fortune!"

The letter concludes with, "Keep punching, Sly 'Rocky' Stallone.'"

The gift was apparently arranged by Barker's mother-in-law, Kris Jenner. Alongside the post, Barker writes, "One of the most special Birthday gifts, thank you @krisjenner @officialslystallone.

Barker and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, welcomed baby Rocky in November 2023. Before he was born, Barker mentioned "Rocky" as a possible name in reference to former Suicidal Tendencies guitarist Rocky George.

