From one Rocky to another: Sylvester Stallone sends letter to Travis Barker's son

By Josh Johnson

Travis Barker's son Rocky celebrated his first birthday with a letter from the person who made his name famous.

As seen on the blink-182 drummer's Instagram Story, the letter was written by Sylvester Stallone, who plays boxer Rocky Balboa in the Rocky movies.

"My name is 'Rocky' too," Stallone writes. "Your name is very special and is identified with wonderful things. Life has many challenges you will face — you will need to show dedication and determination!"

"You must never give up on you dreams, never!" Sly continues. "Now most importantly, you must always value family, friendship and loyalty over fame and fortune!"

The letter concludes with, "Keep punching, Sly 'Rocky' Stallone.'"

The gift was apparently arranged by Barker's mother-in-law, Kris Jenner. Alongside the post, Barker writes, "One of the most special Birthday gifts, thank you @krisjenner @officialslystallone.

Barker and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, welcomed baby Rocky in November 2023. Before he was born, Barker mentioned "Rocky" as a possible name in reference to former Suicidal Tendencies guitarist Rocky George.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!