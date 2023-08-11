One more feature? Only if Daft Punk reunites, says The Weeknd

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS)

By Josh Johnson

A Daft Punk reunion is the only thing standing in the way of more The Weeknd features.

The "Blinding Lights" star has shared an Instagram video of him performing a currently unreleased song called "Another One of Me" during a recent show in Warsaw, Poland. He tells the crowd it will be "the last feature I ever do, ever in my career." In the accompanying caption, he writes, "the final feature ... unless Daft Punk ever get back together."

Daft Punk, of course, broke up in 2021. While they were still together, they collaborated with The Weeknd on two songs, including the #1 Hot 100 hit "Starboy."

While getting The Weeknd out of feature retirement might be a tempting reason to reunite, Daft Punk seems pretty secure in the breakup decision. Speaking with BBC Radio 6, member Thomas Bangalter shared, "I'm relieved and happy to look back on it and say, 'OK, we didn't mess it up too much.'"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

