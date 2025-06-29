Olivia Rodrigo welcomes The Cure's Robert Smith as special guest at Glastonbury

Olivia Rodrigo can't stop welcoming guests to her festival performances.

When she played New York's Governors Ball on June 7, she brought on David Byrne of Talking Heads for a rendition of that band's hit "Burning Down the House." When she played London's Hyde Park on Saturday as part of the British Summer Time concert series, she welcomed Ed Sheeran for a performance of his hit "The A Team." And when she headlined the U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival on Sunday, her special guest was Robert Smith of Rock & Roll Hall of Famers The Cure.

Calling him "a Glastonbury legend" and "a personal hero of mine," Olivia introduced Smith, who came onstage wearing a sparkly black top and carrying a black-and-white acoustic guitar. The two played two of The Cure's best-known tunes: "Friday I'm in Love" and "Just Like Heaven."

In November of 2024, The Cure released their first new album in 14 years, Songs of a Lost World. They're said to be working on at least two more albums, one of which will be a "companion piece" toSongs of a Lost World.

Rodrigo will next play June 30 and July 1 in Manchester, England, followed by Denmark's Roskilde Festival.

