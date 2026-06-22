Olivia Rodrigo announces Daisy Chain Fields festival featuring Garbage, The Breeders & more

Garbage and The Breeders are among the artists playing Olivia Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields festival, taking place Aug. 29 in Irvine, California.

The bill, which is made up entirely of women and female-fronted bands, also includes Mitski, Not for Radio, Bikini Kill, Chappell Roan, KATSEYE, Doechii and Rodrigo herself, among others.

Additionally, Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O, Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks and Lilith Fair founder Sarah McLachlan are listed as special guests.

"Daisy Chain Fields is built on the belief that joy, community, and creativity can inspire meaningful change," Rodrigo says in a statement. "I'm so excited to celebrate this incredible lineup of women, and I'm grateful to all of our partners in helping us make this festival come to life. By bringing together women in music and organizations helping shape a better future for women and girls, I hope we can build a community that inspires hope and positive change."

Net proceeds will support nonprofit organizations "dedicated to advancing and advocating for women and girls," a press release says.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit DaisyChainFields.com.

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