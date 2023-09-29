Oliver Tree premieres video for ﻿'Alone in a Crowd﻿' track "With You"

Oliver Tree has premiered the video for "With You," a track off his new album, Alone in a Crowd.

The clip, streaming now on YouTube, ends the trilogy of videos that began with "Bounce" and "One & Only," which told the story of Tree's latest character, fashion designer Cornelius Cummings. It also includes car crashes, fistfights and a hospital that rains blood.

Alone in a Crowd, the third Oliver Tree album, is out now.

Tree will launch an international tour in support of Alone in a Crowd in October. North American tour dates will be announced shortly.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

