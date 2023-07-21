Oliver Tree shares new ﻿'Alone in a Crowd'﻿ song, "One & Only"

Oliver Tree has shared a new song called "One & Only," a track off his upcoming album, Alone in a Crowd.

"One & Only" follows the previously released single "Bounce" and continues the adventures of Tree's Cornelius Cummings fashion designer character, who's the focus of Alone in a Crowd.

You can listen to "One & Only" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Alone in a Crowd, the follow-up to 2022's Cowboy Tears, arrives September 29.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.